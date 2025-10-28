Elon Musk launches his own far-right version of Wikipedia

Palo Alto, California - Elon Musk 's company xAI launched Grokipedia on Monday to compete with online encyclopedia Wikipedia, a frequent target of the far-right in recent times.

Elon Musk launched his own AI-powered, right-leaning version of Wikipedia, which he accuses of ideological bias. © Collage: Screenshot/grokipedia.com & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The tech billionaire said on Tuesday that the site was now live. It features a layout with a search bar and source-cited articles and was developed by Musk's artificial intelligence firm xAI.

"Version 1.0 will be 10X better, but even at 0.1 it's better than Wikipedia," Musk said on X, though users quickly noticed that some entries appear to draw from Wikipedia articles.

The Verge pointed out that the Grokipedia entry on Apple's MacBook Air includes a note stating it was "adapted" from Wikipedia. Other write-ups were clearly written with a far-right audience in mind – the entry on George Floyd begins by describing the "lengthy criminal record" of the man murdered by ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Musk has long accused Wikipedia of political bias due to entries that don't conform to his far-right views. The crowdsourced encyclopedia is created and edited by volunteers.

Grokipedia's name references Musk's xAI chatbot Grok, which he has described as an AI system that should be "truth-seeking" and "politically neutral."

The chatbot, however, has been caught posting blatantly racist and antisemitic remarks, which xAI attributed to a programming error.

Articles on Grokipedia are marked as "fact-checked by Grok," though it remains unclear how that process works or which sources the AI relies on.