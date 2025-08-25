Ghislaine Maxwell reveals past connections to Elon Musk in DOJ interview

Austin, Texas - In her recent interview with the US Justice Department, Ghislaine Maxwell, the incarcerated associate of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, spilled on her connections with Elon Musk , the world's richest man.

During a recent interview with the Justice Department, Ghislaine Maxwell (r.) shared details about her and Jeffrey Epstein's past connections with Elon Musk (l.) © Collage: Mandel NGAN / AFP & Handout / US District Court for the Southern District of New York / AFP

Earlier this month, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche conducted an interview with Maxwell, during which she revealed that she first met Musk at a multi-day birthday party for Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

"I met him in – I don't remember the year, but it’s going to be in 2010, '11, something like that, I think, if my memory serves," Maxwell said, according to transcripts and audio of the conversation.

Maxwell recalled that Musk was among the 30 to 50 people who attended the party, which took place over "three or four days" on a Caribbean island. Epstein was not present at the event.

She went on to recount again seeing Musk at an Oscars event – apparently referring to a Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 2, 2014 – where the two were photographed together.

When asked if Musk and Epstein knew each other, Maxwell said "I believe they did" as the two were "communicating on email," but she admitted repeatedly that her memory is "not as good as I would like it to be."