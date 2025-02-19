Zelensky says Trump living in a "disinformation" bubble after blaming Ukraine for conflict with Russia

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared his reaction after US President Donald Trump blamed his country for it's ongoing conflict with Russia.

Zelensky spoke to CNN on Wednesday morning and addressed Trump's false claim that Ukraine initiated war with Russia when his country was actually invaded by Russia in February 2022.

"Unfortunately, President Trump – I have great respect for him as a leader of a nation that we have great respect for, the American people who always support us – unfortunately lives in this disinformation space," Zelensky said.

He went on to say, "I would like to have more truth with the Trump team."

Zelensky's remarks come after the US and Russia held peace talks in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, which Ukraine was not invited to.

During a press conference after the meeting, when asked about complaints from a Ukrainian official about not being included, Trump said the country "should’ve never started it."



Trump, who regularly brags about his "great" relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, also went on to falsely claim that Zelensky has a 4% approval rating with the Ukrainian people, but did not cite a source for the information.