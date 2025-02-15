OpenAI board deals a blow to Elon Musk-led buyout offer

San Francisco, California - OpenAI's board chairman on Friday said it has unanimously rejected an Elon Musk -led offer to buy the artificial intelligence company for $97.4 billion.

Elon Musk's OpenAI buyout offer has been rejected by the company's board. © REUTERS

"OpenAI is not for sale, and the board has unanimously rejected Mr. Musk's latest attempt to disrupt his competition," chairman of the board Bret Taylor said in a statement posted by the company on Musk-owned X, formerly Twitter.

"Any potential reorganization of OpenAI will strengthen our nonprofit and its mission to ensure AGI (artificial general intelligence) benefits all of humanity," the statement continued.

Musk filed court documents on Wednesday saying that he would withdraw the offer to buy OpenAI if its board returns the artificial intelligence pioneer to a non-profit "charity" model.

OpenAI currently operates a hybrid structure, as a non-profit with a money-making subsidiary.

The change to a for-profit model – one that Altman considers crucial for the company's development – had exacerbated ongoing tensions with Musk.

Musk and Altman were among the 11-person team that founded OpenAI in 2015, with the former providing initial funding of $45 million.

Three years later, Musk departed the company, with OpenAI citing "a potential future conflict for Elon... as Tesla continues to become more focused on AI."