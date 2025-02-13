Musk offers to pull OpenAI purchase bid – under one condition
Washington DC - Elon Musk offered to withdraw a $97.4 billion offer to purchase OpenAI if its board of directors continues to operate the company as a partial non-profit "charity."
Musk offered to buy OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, for $97.4 billion on Monday, despite the fact that the company's management has not put the company up for sale.
In response, CEO Sam Altman turned down Musk and said that the company is "not for sale" before humorously turning around and offering to buy X.
The offer was made in a Monday court filing, which now stipulates that the offer would be rescinded if OpenAI's management chooses to preserve the company's mission as a partial charity.
"If OpenAI, Inc.'s Board is prepared to preserve the charity's mission and stipulate to take the 'for sale' sign off its assets by halting its conversion, Musk will withdraw the bid," the filing states.
"Otherwise, the charity must be compensated by what an arms-length buyer will pay for its assets."
The organization currently operates as a charity which also has a money-making subsidiary, an issue which has created tension between Musk and Altman.
Elon Musk and Sam Altman's escalating feud
Musk was a member of the original team at OpenAI in 2015 before departing the company three years later, citing potential conflicts of interest due to his involvement with Tesla.
While Altman sees the for-profit model as being crucial for the company's success, Musk wants to see it retain its charity status.
"OpenAI was created as an open source (which is why I named it 'Open' AI), non-profit company to serve as a counterweight to Google," Musk said in a post on X in early 2023.
"Now it has become a closed source, maximum-profit company effectively controlled by Microsoft. Not what I intended at all."
Cover photo: AFP/Chip Somodevilla