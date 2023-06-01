Elon Musk once again reclaims top-dog billionaire title

San Francisco, California - Elon Musk has once again been dubbed the richest man in the world, after he reached a net worth of $192 billion.

Who holds the record for the richest person in the world?

According to CNN, Musk reclaimed the spot from CEO Bernard Arnault (74), whose ultra successful company LVMH saw a drop in share prices by 2.6% on Wednesday, sending Arnault's worth down to $187 billion.

The two have been battling it out for the top spot for months, with Arnault originally taking the title from Musk back in December.

While LVMH, which is the parent company of luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton and Dior, has seen a 19.7% rise in shares this year, Musk's electric car company Tesla has seen an impressive rise of 65.6%.

With Musk possibly en route to become the world's first trillionaire, what is he doing to mark the milestone?