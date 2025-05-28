Hailey Bieber sells Rhode beauty brand for eye-popping price

Los Angeles, California - Hailey Bieber has inked a massive deal to sell her Rhode skincare and cosmetics brand to e.l.f. Beauty!

As reported by People on Wednesday, the 28-year-old model has sold Rhode for an eye-popping $1 billion.

Hailey will remain with the brand as a founder, along with serving as Rhode's chief creative officer and head of innovation.

"I found a like-minded disruptor with a vision to be a different kind of company that believes in big ideas and innovation in the same way that I do and will help us continue to grow the brand," Hailey wrote via Instagram.

"As I've said, this is only the beginning," she added.

Since its founding in 2022, Rhode has launched a number of viral beauty products, including its Peptide Lip Treatment and its famous matching phone case.

The new mom got plenty of love online after sharing her announcement posts, with Kim Kardashian writing, "OK OK!!!! Yessssss Hailey!!!"

"i could cry," Kylie Jenner gushed. "love you sm."