Did Harry Styles actually shave his head?

Las Vegas, Nevada - Harry Styles fans have been in shambles over rampant rumors that the pop star shaved his luscious locks, and it seems the chatter just might be true.

Rumors that Harry Styles shaved his head have sent fans into shambles. © Alberto E. Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As all good celebrity gossip does, the scandal started with a post from DeuxMoi, who dropped a supposed photo of a hairless Harry enjoying a recent U2 concert at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

The original tip was shared through the gossip's site paid-for subscription page on Instagram, but the blurry photo has since been leaked across social media.

But even without widespread access to the photo, fans of the 29-year-old musician collectively lost their minds on Monday as the rumors spread like wildfire.

"stop saying Harry Styles got a buzzcut for the sake of my mental health pls," one fan wrote.

Some fans couldn't help but joke about the timing of the alleged snip, with many hilariously theorizing that Taylor Swift and her recent 1989 vault tracks - widely assumed to be about her short-lived with the former One Direction star - were simply too much for him to handle.