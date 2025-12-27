Harry Styles teases long-awaited comeback with surprise video premiere!

London, UK - Harry Styles has sparked a total fan frenzy with the surprise premiere of a new video from his final Love on Tour performance, hinting at his long-awaited return to the music scene.

Harry Styles just dropped a major hint that he's returning to the music scene! © BEN STANSALL / AFP

On Saturday, the 31-year-old premiered a new video on his YouTube page, announcing it just 30 minutes before it dropped.

The clip, titled "Forever, Forever," features Harry performing a piano ballad on the final night of his Love on Tour concert series.

At the end of the video, the text "WE BELONG TOGETHER" is displayed over a shot of the crowd, potentially hinting at the Watermelon Sugar singer returning to the stage.

Harry has been very quiet since wrapping up his live performance run in July 2023.

In a similar video to his latest post, the former One Direction star told fans, "I'll see you again when the time is right."

Could the time finally be right?