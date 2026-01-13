Harry Styles sparks comeback frenzy with cryptic posters and NYC residency rumors!

New York, New York - Harry Styles has fans in a total frenzy with a major tease of his long-awaited comeback!

Harry Styles has sparked a fan frenzy after he seemingly teased his musical comeback with a series of cryptic posters. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

As reported by The Sun, posters have popped up in cities across the globe reading, "WE BELONG TOGETHER."

The signs feature the text written over a concert audience – an image that just so happens to match the equally cryptic video the 31-year-old shared last month.

The clip, which was titled "Forever, Forever," included Harry's performance of a piano ballad on the final night of Love on Tour in 2023.

At the end of the clip, "WE BELONG TOGETHER" was displayed over the crowd – just like on the new posters.

The posters, which were spotted in cities like New York, Rome, and Manchester, also refer to the website address webelongtogether.co.

The site shows the same graphic, but little other information. However, it does include a copyright from Sony Music Entertainment – Harry's record label.

Adding more fuel to the fire is a new report from Page Six, which claims that the Watermelon Sugar star has already booked another residency at New York's Madison Square Garden.