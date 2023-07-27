Harry Styles teases possible hiatus after Love on Tour: "I'll see you again when the time is right"

Reggio Emilia, Italy - After taking his final bow at Love on Tour, Harry Styles has penned an emotional tribute to his fans as he hints at an extended break from touring.

Harry Styles penned a heartfelt message of gratitude after finishing his Love on Tour concert series on Saturday. © Collage: IMAGO / ANP & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 29-year-old concluded his two-year concert series on Saturday, bidding a teary farewell to the crowd and playing a brand-new piano ballad just for them.

On Monday, Styles share a message to his band, tour crew, and fans on his Instagram story, calling Love on Tour the "greatest experience of my entire life."

"You have given me memories that will last a lifetime, more than I could have ever dreamed of," he wrote.

He told fans to "look after each other" and hinted that he's taking a well-deserved break from life on the road.

"I'll see you again when the time is right. Treat People With Kindness. I love you more than you'll ever know."

In another adorable tribute, Styles shared a video that featured a compilation of fan clips, performance snippets, and more, highlighting the unadulterated joy and profound sense of community at Love on Tour over the years.