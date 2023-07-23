Harry Styles' final Love on Tour show serves new song and conga line with surprise guest
Reggio Emilia, Italy - After three years, Harry Styles has officially ended his worldwide Love on Tour show with his beloved friends and fans.
If you were able to attend Harry's last show of this tour, consider yourself lucky!
The pop star ended his final show on Saturday night with a bang.
His Love on Tour has broken records for being one of the highest grossing tours of all time, and was a massive culmination of his passion, talent, fun antics, and genuine connection with his audience.
As the 29-year-old heartthrob took the stage in Italy for the last time (for now, at least), the atmosphere was charged with excitement and emotion, which was delightfully followed by a new powerful piano instrumental song.
It was a true testament to the Sign of the Times singer's artistic growth and maturity as a musician throughout his journey.
And just when Harries thought the night couldn't get any more special, another surprise was on the horizon.
James Cordon crashes Harry Styles' last Love on Tour show in Italy
As if the final Love on Tour show couldn't get any more memorable, fans were in for a treat when longtime Harry stan James Corden showed up.
The insatiable talk show host, known for his wit and humor, went viral during the evening.
One fan even managed to get Corden to join in on a conga line in a hysterical video on Twitter.
"me asking james corden to be in the conga line must be the funniest and most random thing ever," the fan wrote.
Harry Styles' final Love On Tour show was more than just a concert, it was a night of pure magic for Harry fans, many of whom livestreamed it from around the world.
Cover photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP (TAG24 Edit)