Harry Styles' final Love on Tour show serves new song and conga line with surprise guest

Reggio Emilia, Italy - After three years, Harry Styles has officially ended his worldwide Love on Tour show with his beloved friends and fans.

Harry Styles concluded his Love On Tour shows on Saturday night in Reggio Emilia, Italy, with amazing surprises that left fans in awe! © VALERIE MACON / AFP (TAG24 Edit)

If you were able to attend Harry's last show of this tour, consider yourself lucky!

The pop star ended his final show on Saturday night with a bang.

His Love on Tour has broken records for being one of the highest grossing tours of all time, and was a massive culmination of his passion, talent, fun antics, and genuine connection with his audience.

As the 29-year-old heartthrob took the stage in Italy for the last time (for now, at least), the atmosphere was charged with excitement and emotion, which was delightfully followed by a new powerful piano instrumental song.

It was a true testament to the Sign of the Times singer's artistic growth and maturity as a musician throughout his journey.

And just when Harries thought the night couldn't get any more special, another surprise was on the horizon.