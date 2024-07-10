Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet makes passionate plea for renewed mask mandates

Los Angeles, California - During a civic forum, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's 18-year-old daughter, Violet Affleck, spoke out in favor of reintroducing the mask requirement .

Until now, she has rarely been in the spotlight, which is why the web was all the more astonished when the celebrity couple's eldest child spoke openly about her "post-viral condition" at a public forum in Los Angeles.

In an emotional speech, she spoke of having suffered greatly from a flu-like infection and its aftermath in 2019.

"I'm okay now, but I saw first-hand that medicine does not always have answers to the consequences of even minor viruses," the teen said.

When the Covid-19 pandemic broke out a year later, this was made even clearer to her.

With Long Covid patients in mind, Violet, therefore, called for "mask availability, air filtration, and far-UVC light in government facilities, including jails and detention centers and mask mandates in county medical facilities."

