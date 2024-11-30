J.Lo shares gratitude message as Ben Affleck spends Thanksgiving with Jennifer Garner

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez was feeling "grateful" as she shared a message on her first Thanksgiving since filing for divorce from Ben Affleck.

Ben Affleck reunited with ex Jennifer Garner (l.) on his first Thanksgiving since splitting with wife Jennifer Lopez (r.). © Collage: Jason Merritt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@jlo

The 55-year-old star shared a snap of herself to Instagram late Thursday, which saw her smiling as she posed with a freshly-cooked turkey.

"I hope everybody had a beautiful and Happy Thanksgiving," she wrote. "I am so incredibly grateful for all of you."

J.Lo's ex-hubby, meanwhile, spent the holiday with his ex, Jennifer Garner, and their three kids.

Page Six reported Friday that Ben felt "blessed" to reunite with the 13 Going on 30 star, and the two spent the day volunteering with the Midnight Mission to provide meals to people in Los Angeles experiencing homelessness.

After the charity event, Ben and Jen shared Thanksgiving dinner together with their kids.

"Even though Ben and Jen have been split for a while now, he feels a certain level of comfort with her," an insider told the outlet.

"Ben has a strong relationship with Jen that will never dissipate because they have a lot of history together, and she's the mother of his kids."