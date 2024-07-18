Did Jennifer Lopez bring "too much drama" to marriage with Ben Affleck?
Los Angeles, California - After Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent their second wedding anniversary separately, more tea has been spilled about the spouses' marital strife!
According to OK! Magazine, the 54-year-old brought "too much drama" to her 51-year-old hubby's life which is what caused "tension" in their marriage and is presumably why they may divorce.
A tipster spilled that Bennifer's alleged split and has left Ben in disarray because J.Lo was his "dream woman" – but it was "drama all the time."
The insider noted that the Air director is "feeling down about it and is upset and depressed it didn’t work out, even though he knows ending it is the right thing to do."
They continued that the couple's polar opposite lifestyles added stress to their relationship.
Is Jennifer Lopez a drama queen?
Ben and Jen have spent most of the summer apart with the Wedding Planner star jetting off to Europe for a solo vacay and then staying in the Hamptons while Ben is in LA.
Meanwhile, insiders further spilled that J.Lo was "horrified" when the Oscar-winner moved all of his belongings out of their Beverly Hills marital home which was recently listed on the market.
The tipster added, "As far as she's concerned, a real slap in the face." Is this truly the end for Bennifer as we know it?
