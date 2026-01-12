Hailey Bieber reacts to rumors she reposted TikTok accusing Justin of abuse

Los Angeles, California - Hailey Bieber said that she didn't repost a TikTok that alleged Justin Bieber is an addict and abusive!

Hailey Bieber (r.) clapped back after being accused of reposting a TikTok that criticized her marriage to Justin Bieber. © Screenshot/Instagram/@lilbieber

The Rhode founder raised eyebrows after she supposedly reposted user @BDR3391's bombshell clip.

In the video, the TikToker slammed celebrity relationships, calling them "romanticized" because the woman "tolerates mediocrity, abuse, doing the majority of domestic and emotional labor in exchange for being in a relationship."

She name-dropped Justin and Hailey as an example, and accused the Peaches singer of having addiction issues.

The beauty mogul addressed the incident via her Instagram story, writing, "Hey! I know you guys who live on the internet are really bored."

She added, "But I didn't repost any video speaking on my relationship. Have a beautiful Saturday!"

Hailey did indeed have a beautiful Saturday, as she later attended W Magazine's pre-Golden Globes party with Kendall Jenner.