Justin Bieber makes emotional confessions about marriage to Hailey on new album Swag II

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber confirmed his wife Hailey is his baby, baby, baby in his surprise new album, Swag II!

Justin Bieber (l.) shed light on his marriage to his wife, Hailey, on his surprise new album, Swag II. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@lilbieber

The pop star shocked fans on Thursday with the announcement of a sequel to his latest record, Swag.

Swag II made its debut on Friday at midnight ET, and it contained plenty of swoon-worthy lyrics about his marriage – further shooting down those persistent rumors of trouble in paradise.

In the song I Do, Justin affirmed that he's as dedicated as ever to his wife of nearly seven years.

"I do / I mean it when I say that I do / Nobody gets to touch you / I do / You'll always be the one that I choose," he sings.

The Peaches artist further reflects on their wedding in the song Better Man and gushes, "When you take my hand, honey, I promise you just tenderness, oh / Pull me out when you come in, and you turn me to a better man."

Justin did allude to some strain on their relationship in Don't Wanna, where he sings, "I don't wanna mess this up / I know what I should be / I don't want you to leave."

Hailey showed her support for her hubby's new album, naming the track Bad Honey as one of her favorites and shouting out I Do with two special screenshots on her Instagram story.