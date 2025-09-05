Justin Bieber makes emotional confessions about marriage to Hailey on new album Swag II
Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber confirmed his wife Hailey is his baby, baby, baby in his surprise new album, Swag II!
The pop star shocked fans on Thursday with the announcement of a sequel to his latest record, Swag.
Swag II made its debut on Friday at midnight ET, and it contained plenty of swoon-worthy lyrics about his marriage – further shooting down those persistent rumors of trouble in paradise.
In the song I Do, Justin affirmed that he's as dedicated as ever to his wife of nearly seven years.
"I do / I mean it when I say that I do / Nobody gets to touch you / I do / You'll always be the one that I choose," he sings.
The Peaches artist further reflects on their wedding in the song Better Man and gushes, "When you take my hand, honey, I promise you just tenderness, oh / Pull me out when you come in, and you turn me to a better man."
Justin did allude to some strain on their relationship in Don't Wanna, where he sings, "I don't wanna mess this up / I know what I should be / I don't want you to leave."
Hailey showed her support for her hubby's new album, naming the track Bad Honey as one of her favorites and shouting out I Do with two special screenshots on her Instagram story.
On his own IG page, Justin returned the favor by celebrating the 28-year-old's latest career milestone – the debut of her Rhode beauty brand in Sephora stores nationwide.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@lilbieber