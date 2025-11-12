Hailey Bieber makes rare comment on marriage to Justin

Los Angeles, California - Hailey Bieber has given some rare insight into her high-profile marriage to Justin Bieber and motherhood.

Hailey Bieber says that she and Justin (r.) are taking their marriage "a day at a time." © Screenshot/Instagram/@lilbieber

During her GQ profile published Tuesday, the 28-year-old said that she and Justin are "really comfortable" with the balance they've found between their relationship and parenting.

"We're just taking it a day at a time. We both feel very protective of our son, and I don't think that's ever going to change, but our life is our life, and it is really public," Hailey began.

"So I think we're just going to cross every bridge that we need to when we get there."

The Biebers welcomed their son, Jack Blues, in August 2024, and when asked if there was anything she wished she knew before having a child, the beauty mogul explained that there isn't "anything someone can tell you about it that will ever, ever, ever prepare you until you do it yourself."