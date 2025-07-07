Justin Bieber sparks fan concern with sweaty "detox" selfies

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber revealed he's been "detoxing" as he shared a new series of selfies amid fan concern for the singer.

On Sunday, the 31-year-old shared a few new snaps of himself with the caption, "Detoxxxxxxxxxxx."

The close-up shots showed a sweaty Justin posing under what appeared to be a towel.

Justin received a flood of supportive messages, including one from rapper Sexyy Red who said, "You got it."

The post comes amid some concerning behavior and a string of emotional posts from the pop star, leading to some speculation about potential drug use.

Justin's rep denied the chatter back in February, but the Baby artist reignited the rumors with a video shared in March that showed him smoking out of a bong.

But amid his new "detox," it seems he can still rely on his wife, Hailey, despite persistent rumors of trouble in paradise.

After the new selfies, Justin posted several photos of himself embracing the 28-year-old model, writing in the caption, "My forever n always."