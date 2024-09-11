Justin Timberlake cuts deal to avoid drunk driving charges after DWI arrest
Sag Harbor, New York - Justin Timberlake has landed a plea deal in the case regarding his June DWI arrest, with the star agreeing to plea guilty to a smaller traffic offense.
Per TMZ, the DWI charge against the 43-year-old has now been dropped, as Timberlake will instead plead guilty to a charge of "Driving While Ability Impaired" – which is not related to driving drunk.
Having now avoided criminal charges, his likely punishment is only expected to be a fine of a few hundred dollars, according to the outlet.
But Timberlake's license remains suspended in New York, as the *NSYNC alum refused a Breathalyzer test when he was pulled over by Sag Harbor police in June.
Such a refusal leads to an "automatic" year-long suspension in the state.
Timberlake's lawyers have claimed that he was not intoxicated when he was caught running through a stop sign and swerving across lanes in the Long Island town.
However, he was ultimately hit with a DWI charge after failing multiple field sobriety tests.
Despite it all, Timberlake's world tour has gone on undeterred, with the singer even cracking a joke about the legal drama during a show in Boston just weeks after the arrest.
