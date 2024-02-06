Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign announce surprise listening party ahead of Vultures release

Chicago, Illinois - Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign recently announced they will be holding a listening party for their upcoming collaborative album Vultures in Ye's home city of Chi-town.

On Tuesday, rapper Kanye West (pictured) and Ty Dolla $ign announced a listening party event for their album Vultures will be held at The United Center in Chicago. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

Both rappers teased the event in separate Instagram posts, which was later confirmed in an X post by The United Center in Chicago, where the party is scheduled to be held.

It seems the release of the album is finally official, as the duo has delayed it at least three times since announcing its release.

Vultures will be Ye's first album since he made a series of antisemitic comments in 2022 that nearly destroyed his business and music careers.

The album will be the first part of a trilogy of albums that have yet to be given release dates.

The two also held a listening party, called "Vultures Rave," in Miami back in December, where Ye was seen wearing a black Ku Klux Klan mask.

West has put on similar events in his hometown in the past for some of his solo records. In 2021, Ye held a listening party at Soldier Field for his album Donda, where he and guest performed songs from the album.