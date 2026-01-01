Kanye West returns to Instagram – and his first post baffles fans!
Los Angeles, California - Kanye West is back on Instagram, but his nearly 20 million followers certainly weren't expecting a post like this!
The 48-year-old rapper dedicated his post on Wednesday to his wife, Bianca Censori – or rather her latest art exhibition.
"So proud of my wife," Kanye wrote.
The exhibit features several pieces of furniture, but they certainly aren't your average table or chair!
Bianca's pieces consist of frames made out of stainless steel, Plexiglas, and resin combined with lambskin, making them appear similar to medical crutches.
Several models helped showcase the pieces during their presentation in Seoul at the beginning of December. They all wore skin-colored latex suits and masks – making them look very similar to the 30-year-old, who has become known for her NSFW sense of style since marrying Kanye.
And as if that wasn't strange enough, the young women bent and contorted themselves to fit inside the furniture.
It's unclear whether the furnishings are for sale, as the pieces are listed under the "art" category on Bianca's website.
Kanye West "working on himself" after scandal-plagued 2025
In early 2025, Kanye made headlines again for hate-filled, antisemitic rants shared to social media.
He even briefly sold t-shirts bearing a swastika on his Yeezy store, which he promoted through a Super Bowl ad.
However, it seems the Heartless artist is ready to turn over a new leaf in 2026.
Insiders dished that he and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, recently reunited to celebrate Christmas together with their four kids.
Source said that the exes were "cordial," adding that Kanye "has been really working on himself" and has done some "reflecting" on his erratic behavior.
Cover photo: HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP