Kanye West returns to Instagram – and his first post baffles fans!

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West is back on Instagram, but his nearly 20 million followers certainly weren't expecting a post like this!

Kanye West (l.) shouted out his wife Bianca Censori in honor of her new art exhibit. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 48-year-old rapper dedicated his post on Wednesday to his wife, Bianca Censori – or rather her latest art exhibition.

"So proud of my wife," Kanye wrote.

The exhibit features several pieces of furniture, but they certainly aren't your average table or chair!

Bianca's pieces consist of frames made out of stainless steel, Plexiglas, and resin combined with lambskin, making them appear similar to medical crutches.

Several models helped showcase the pieces during their presentation in Seoul at the beginning of December. They all wore skin-colored latex suits and masks – making them look very similar to the 30-year-old, who has become known for her NSFW sense of style since marrying Kanye.

And as if that wasn't strange enough, the young women bent and contorted themselves to fit inside the furniture.

It's unclear whether the furnishings are for sale, as the pieces are listed under the "art" category on Bianca's website.