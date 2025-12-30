Did Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunite over Christmas?

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West reportedly put their differences aside to celebrate Christmas together with their four kids.

Kanye West (l.) and Kim Kardashian are said to have spent Christmas together as they continue to co-parent their four kids. © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

According to TMZ, the former spouses were "cordial" as they spent time together with their children over the holidays.

The celebration marks a significant step in Kim and Kanye's co-parenting journey, as the 45-year-old reality star recently dished on her TV show that Kanye hadn't seen their kids much lately.

Still, Kim made it clear that she wants the 48-year-old rapper to be present in their kids' lives – he just hadn't reached out.

The outlet reports that Kanye "has been really working on himself" and has been "reflecting" on his shocking behavior earlier this year, which included yet another antisemitism scandal.

The Heartless rapper is also said to be more positive about his eldest daughter North being on social media, despite previous claims to the contrary.

The 12-year-old has been steadily increasing her online presence. She initially began a joint TikTok page with Kim before joining Instagram this month under an account that says it's "managed" by both of her parents.