Kanye West stars in Super Bowl ad to promote outrageous new Yeezy item

New Orleans, Louisiana - Kanye West has sparked outrage once again with a shocking new item for sale on his Yeezy store.

Kanye West has sparked outrage after debuting a Super Bowl ad to promote his Yeezy store, where only one item was for sale: a swastika t-shirt. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In the wake of his antisemitic tirade on X, the 47-year-old rapper baffled fans with a self-produced ad aired during Super Bowl LIX on Sunday night.

The short clip saw Kanye film himself on a cell phone in a treatment room at a dentist's office.

"I spent, like, all the money for the commercial on these new teeth," he said in the ad, referring to his grill. "Um… um… um… go to Yeezy.com."



And that's where the real scandal emerged.

There is only one product for sale on the Yeezy website: a white t-shirt featuring a black swastika.

The tee, titled HH-01, costs $20.

According to Deadline, the ad spot aired in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Philadelphia, and the Nazi-inspired t-shirt was not yet displayed on the site at the time of the ad.

In a recent return to the spotlight, Kanye has spewed hate on his social media page, with a number of posts praising Adolf Hitler and others advocating for the release of Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently imprisoned as he awaits trial for charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.