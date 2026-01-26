Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and more stars slam ICE over latest deadly shooting

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo led a chorus of stars condemning ICE after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

Singers Billie Eilish (l.) and Olivia Rodrigo both condemned ICE after the latest deadly shooting in Minneapolis. © Collage: Jesse Grant & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Rodrigo spoke out shortly after Pretti's killing on Saturday, which came less than three weeks after the death of Renee Good, who was fatally shot by ICE agents in the same city.

"ICEs actions are unconscionable but we are not powerless. our actions matter," the 22-year-old singer, who previously condemned the aggressive immigration raids in her native Los Angeles, wrote.

"I stand with Minnesota."

She also reshared another post condemning ICE as a "murderous federal agency" that was "terrorizing an American city."

"If you support this you're on the wrongest side of history you could possibly be on," the post, originally shared by author Ben Sheehan, declared.

Eilish similarly shared several posts to her Instagram story on Sunday to condemn the ICE killings. This included a reshared clip of Pretti, who worked as an ICE nurse, delivering a moving final salute to a veteran who had died at the hospital.

The 24-year-old also called on other stars to speak out, writing over a selfie, "hey my fellow celebrities u gonna speak up? or..."

Ariana Grande, meanwhile, backed New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's call to abolish ICE before sharing a link to a website listing organizations and mutual aid funds seeking to help the people of Minneapolis.