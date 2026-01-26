Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and more stars slam ICE over latest deadly shooting
Minneapolis, Minnesota - Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo led a chorus of stars condemning ICE after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.
Rodrigo spoke out shortly after Pretti's killing on Saturday, which came less than three weeks after the death of Renee Good, who was fatally shot by ICE agents in the same city.
"ICEs actions are unconscionable but we are not powerless. our actions matter," the 22-year-old singer, who previously condemned the aggressive immigration raids in her native Los Angeles, wrote.
"I stand with Minnesota."
She also reshared another post condemning ICE as a "murderous federal agency" that was "terrorizing an American city."
"If you support this you're on the wrongest side of history you could possibly be on," the post, originally shared by author Ben Sheehan, declared.
Eilish similarly shared several posts to her Instagram story on Sunday to condemn the ICE killings. This included a reshared clip of Pretti, who worked as an ICE nurse, delivering a moving final salute to a veteran who had died at the hospital.
The 24-year-old also called on other stars to speak out, writing over a selfie, "hey my fellow celebrities u gonna speak up? or..."
Ariana Grande, meanwhile, backed New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's call to abolish ICE before sharing a link to a website listing organizations and mutual aid funds seeking to help the people of Minneapolis.
Sundance stars call out ICE brutality
Numerous stars attending the Sundance Film Festival over the weekend also spoke out against ICE, including Olivia Wilde, Natalie Portman, Elijah Wood, and Edward Norton.
"What's going on in our country right now is absolutely horrific with the federal government, [Donald] Trump's government, Kristi Noem...ICE," Portman told Deadline at the festival.
"What they're doing is really the worst of the worst of humanity."
Noem, who serves as Homeland Security Secretary under President Trump, claimed that Pretti "was there to perpetuate violence," despite the 37-year-old never drawing a weapon.
The killing has escalated the outrage in Minneapolis, with protests continuing across the city as citizens demand an end to the ICE deployment.
Cover photo: Collage: Jesse Grant & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP