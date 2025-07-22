Ozzy Osbourne, legendary frontman of Black Sabbath, has died

London, UK - Ozzy Osbourne , the legendary frontman of heavy metal group Black Sabbath , died on Tuesday at the age of 76, his family announced in a statement.

The hell-raising singer, who had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019, passed away just over two weeks after playing a farewell concert in his home city of Birmingham, England.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," read the family's statement.

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Osbourne was instrumental in pioneering heavy metal – an offshoot of hard rock – as Black Sabbath enjoyed huge commercial success in the 1970s.

Nicknamed the "Prince of Darkness", he once bit off the head of a bat while on stage.

Born John Michael Osbourne on December 3, 1948, in Birmingham, he left school at 15 and did odd jobs, including factory work, before teaming up with school friend Geezer Butler in several bands.

He brought the curtain down on a wild career earlier this month when Black Sabbath rattled through their most iconic songs in front of an adoring crowd at Villa Park, home of Premier League football club Aston Villa.