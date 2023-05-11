Kendall Jenner slays on beach vacay – but is Bad Bunny secretly there?
Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner is back on the 'gram showing off her stunning figure, and apparently having a secret beach vacation with rapper Bad Bunny!
The 27-year-old supermodel has slipped into something more comfortable following her jaw-dropping Met Gala attire.
Kendall took to her Instagram story on Wednesday to support Kim Kardashian by modeling a sexy piece from her sister's SKIMs loungewear collection.
The post showed the reality star covering majority of her face with her phone in a mirror selfie, yet still showing off of her fit physique in a white twist-front bra top and coordinating low-rise shorts with a V waistband.
Though Kendall's hair was worn loose and down behind her shoulders, she paired the causal ensemble with a chic white manicure.
Yet, exactly where was the snap taken? Perhaps on vaca with her new boo!
Is Kendall Jenner in Puerto Rico with Bad Bunny?
We spy with our little eye Kenny and Bunny soaking up the sun in Puerto Rico!
It appears that Kenny is currently in PR per a now-deleted TikTok video that showed her with a few famous friends and her rumored beau, Bad Bunny.
The blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment was shared on photographer's Renell Medrano page and featured Kendall and the 29-year-old rapper on a golf outing.
The Kardashians star also shared some snaps from the beach trip on her IG story that were sans Mr. Bunny – but did include a shot of a sunset and the ocean.
For those who haven't been keeping up with this romance, the pair have been sparking dating rumors for some time now.
In addition to the two's cute dates and heavy PDA sessions, Kendall and Bunny were also seen attending a Met Gala afterparty together!
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/kendalljenner