Kendall Jenner slays on beach vacay – but is Bad Bunny secretly there?

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner is back on the 'gram showing off her stunning figure, and apparently having a secret beach vacation with rapper Bad Bunny!

Kendall Jenner stunned in causal yet sexy SKIMs loungewear (l.) after slaying at this year's Met Gala. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kendalljenner

The 27-year-old supermodel has slipped into something more comfortable following her jaw-dropping Met Gala attire.

Kendall took to her Instagram story on Wednesday to support Kim Kardashian by modeling a sexy piece from her sister's SKIMs loungewear collection.

The post showed the reality star covering majority of her face with her phone in a mirror selfie, yet still showing off of her fit physique in a white twist-front bra top and coordinating low-rise shorts with a V waistband.

Though Kendall's hair was worn loose and down behind her shoulders, she paired the causal ensemble with a chic white manicure.

Yet, exactly where was the snap taken? Perhaps on vaca with her new boo!