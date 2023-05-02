Kylie and Kendall Jenner display sultry looks at 2023 Met Gala
New York, New York - Kendall and Kylie Jenner showed up to the 2023 Met Gala with daring outfits that turned heads!
Sister, sister!
Though Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian were absent from the iconic fashion celebration this year, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner siblings popped up at the annual gala.
And much like Kim Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall each shut down the red carpet with their respective looks!
Kylie, who brought her mini-me Stormi Webster to fashion's big night, rocked a blue cover-up before unveiling the full custom Jean Paul Gaultier number.
The Kylie Cosmetics owner sported a jaw-dropping fiery red gown that featured a thigh-high slit and blue satin lining.
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny make their Met Gala afterparty debut
Meanwhile, Kylie's 27-year-old sister rocked a cheeky, black Marc Jacobs bodysuit covered in sequins that included extra-long sleeves with white quilted lining that trailed behind her like a split cape as she walked.
Kendall completed her breathtaking look with black lace-up platform boots, a high ponytail, and glittering earrings.
Though they didn't hit the red carpet together, her rumored boo Bad Bunny also turned heads on the red carpet in an all-white suit that featured a draping shawl with rosette appliqués and a gaping back cut-out on the jacket.
For the afterparty, the Kardashians star was spotted with the Grammy-winning rapper and kept her cheeky theme going with a shorty-short one-piece covered in gray sequins.
The vintage Chanel outfit was held by pearl-beaded straps and featured a black cut-out top, and the model added more sexiness to the ensemble by layering a high-waisted thong over the jumpsuit and a pair of stiletto sandal heels.
For his late-night date night, Benito opted for a more casual look with a two-toned brown set, a ribbed tee shirt, sunglasses, and tan suede boots.
Cover photo: Collage: THEO WARGO & ANGELA WEISS / AFP