Kylie and Kendall Jenner display sultry looks at 2023 Met Gala

New York, New York - Kendall and Kylie Jenner showed up to the 2023 Met Gala with daring outfits that turned heads!

Kylie (r) and Kendall Jenner each served sexy looks at this year's Met Gala. © Collage: THEO WARGO & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Sister, sister!

Though Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian were absent from the iconic fashion celebration this year, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner siblings popped up at the annual gala.

And much like Kim Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall each shut down the red carpet with their respective looks!

Kylie, who brought her mini-me Stormi Webster to fashion's big night, rocked a blue cover-up before unveiling the full custom Jean Paul Gaultier number.

The Kylie Cosmetics owner sported a jaw-dropping fiery red gown that featured a thigh-high slit and blue satin lining.