Kendrick Lamar brings viral Drake diss track to Super Bowl in powerful performance

New Orleans, Louisiana - Kendrick Lamar commanded one of the world's highest-profile stages Sunday as the Super Bowl's halftime headliner, yet another feather in the cap of the rap laureate who has ascended to new heights of stardom .

Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Lamar performed a string of his classics while toying with his audience who had one major question: would he perform Not Like Us, the searing diss track that served as the knockout blow in his rap battle with Drake?

In a word? Yes.

The wildly infectious hit released in May 2024 hears the Pulitzer Prize-winning Lamar – the first solo rap artist to helm a halftime show at the Super Bowl, which this year saw the Philadelphia Eagles pummel the Kansas City Chiefs – use his punchlines to accuse Drake of pedophilia.

"I wanna perform their favorite song," he said at one point during the 13-minute set – the Grammy-winning track's ubiquitous, instantly recognizable bass line resounding – "but you know they love to sue."

Lamar offered his classics like Humble and DNA as well as tracks from his most recent album GNX – he began the set atop the Buick Grand National it's named for – including Squabble Up before sending fans into a frenzy in delivering the goods, a knife-twisting rendition of Not Like Us. "40 acres and a mule, this is bigger than the music," he said before kicking off.

Lamar cut the profanity and the word "pedophile" but didn't stop short of the money line, rapping "tryna strike a chord and it's probably A-minoooooor" on live television in front of tens of thousands of spectators and an estimated 100 million viewers.

In delivering the lyric "say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young," Lamar stared right into the camera, dancing on the Canadian rapper's rap-battle grave while sporting a chain with a massive pendant – a lower-case a.

The performance is all but sure to kick off more legal wrangling: Drake, the reigning highest-grossing rapper, recently filed a bombshell defamation suit against his own record label Universal Music Group, which also represents Lamar.

Drake is notably suing UMG and not Lamar himself, but questions abounded leading into the Super Bowl set over whether performing the song on one of the top global stages could open the door to further litigation.