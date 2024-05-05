Kendrick Lamar calls Drake a "certified pedophile" in yet another brutal diss track!
Los Angeles, California - Kendrick Lamar's feud with Drake has escalated to a whole new level after the release yet another diss track!
Less than 24 hours after the 36-year-old rapper targeted his rival with Meet the Grahams, Kendrick shook the internet by unexpectedly releasing another vicious track, Not Like Us.
In the newest response, the 36-year-old branded Drake a "certified pedophile" while accusing him of "preying" on younger women.
"Say Drake, I hear you like 'em young. You better not have to go to Cell Block One/To any b**** that talk to him and they in love/Just make sure you hide your little sister from him," he raps.
The DNA artist further hit at Drizzy by making a play on his sixth studio album with a quip, "Certified Lover Boy/Certified pedophile," and then asks why Drake is "trolling like a b****/Ain’t you tired?"
The five-minute track comes after Kendrick dragged his nemesis in the song 6:16 in LA, which led to a fiery response from Drake. His own song, Family Matters, seems to have sparked a battle that is nowhere near done yet.
With Kendrick's latest attack reverberating around the music world, it remains to be seen what the Canadian star can hit back with.
