Khloé Kardashian spills shocking reason she hasn't slept in the dark for years

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian recalled a spooky encounter that led to her sleeping with the lights on for years!

Khloé Kardashian explained the ghostly reason why she hasn't slept with the lights on in years. © Screenshot/YouTube/khloéinwonderland

While speaking with Savas Oguz on her podcast, Khloé in Wonderland, on Wednesday, the host dished on an alleged encounter with a ghost that happened when her daughter, True, was still an infant.

Khloè explained that she could hear "footsteps" in a hallway that connected her room to True's while they were staying at a rental house.

"True was still in a crib, and she never got out of her crib, so I heard someone walking down the hallway, and I was like, 'True?' and then I looked at the monitor, and she was still asleep, so I was like, that's weird," she explained.

The Good American founder said that when she went to lie back down, she could feel "a small hand" run from the top of her head to her hair.