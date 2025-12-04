Khloé Kardashian spills shocking reason she hasn't slept in the dark for years
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian recalled a spooky encounter that led to her sleeping with the lights on for years!
While speaking with Savas Oguz on her podcast, Khloé in Wonderland, on Wednesday, the host dished on an alleged encounter with a ghost that happened when her daughter, True, was still an infant.
Khloè explained that she could hear "footsteps" in a hallway that connected her room to True's while they were staying at a rental house.
"True was still in a crib, and she never got out of her crib, so I heard someone walking down the hallway, and I was like, 'True?' and then I looked at the monitor, and she was still asleep, so I was like, that's weird," she explained.
The Good American founder said that when she went to lie back down, she could feel "a small hand" run from the top of her head to her hair.
Khloé Kardashian dishes on her supernatural encounter
Khloé continued, "It rubbed my head, and I remember closing my eyes, going, 'Please don't be there, please don't be there, please don't be there.' I opened my eyes, nothing was there, I was so freaked out."
She added that she's "never slept with the light off ever since."
The mom of two recently confessed that she's a big believer in conspiracy theories and even admitted to being the reason why her older sister Kim publicly questioned the 1969 moon landing!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@khloékardashian & Screenshot/YouTube/khloéinwonderland