Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods get back on the bestie train in first TikTok

New York, New York - Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods continued rekindling their friendship while in the Big Apple!

Are Kylie Jenner (l.) and Jordyn Woods back to being besties? © Screenshot/TikTok/kyliejenner

Besties again?

After four years apart on social media, the 26-year-old beauty mogul and the 25-year-old socialite appeared together on TikTok for the first time.

Kylie documented their outing, which featured the pair exploring the Acne Studios store in NYC.

Both ladies rocked impeccable fashion for the trip, with the make-up magnate sporting a white oversized shirt, black trousers, and black shades while Woods wore a light brown blazer, green top, and denim shorts.

The clip was set to a sped up version of Humming Urban Stereo's Banana Shake, which Kylie simply captioned, "hiiiii @acnestudiosofficial."

In the video, the mom of two posed right next to a cardboard cutout of herself from her recent campaign with the fashion brand. She also snapped herself and Woods posing for a quick mirror selfie.

The latest outing follows the two's low-key reunion in LA at a sushi restaurant in July.

Kylie and her estranged BFF fell out back in 2019 after Tristan Thompson allegedly made a move on Woods while he was still dating Khloé Kardashian.