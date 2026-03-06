Khloé Kardashian reveals the Game of Thrones-inspired name considered for daughter True

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian has opened up about the unexpected name her ex, Tristan Thompson, had wanted for their daughter True.

Khloé Kardashian revealed her ex wanted to name their daughter True (r.) after Khaleesi (l.) on Game of Thrones. © Collage: IMAGO / Cinema Publishers Collection & Screenshot/Instagram/@khloekardashian

On Wednesday's episode of Khloé in Wonder Land, the 41-year-old dished about the process of picking her kids' names.

She revealed that while she was set on True from the start, Tristan had a different idea for their now-seven-year-old's moniker.

"I just knew it was True. I loved the name True. But Tristan wanted to name her Khaleesi," she said.

"This was in the big Game of Thrones era."

Khaleesi, AKA Daenerys Targaryen, was played by Emilia Clarke during the HBO show's eight season run.

Khloé also discussed how she named her son Tatum, admitting that she struggled to settle on a name for several months after her was born.

However, she always knew she wanted it to be another "T" name and said that the "wildest" pick she ever considered was Tiger.

Tatum's name was a point of heavy speculation when he was first born, as Khloé initially listed his name as "Baby Kardashian" on his birth certificate.

The surname, in particular, sparked some chatter considering the cheating scandal surrounding Tristan at the time of Tatum's birth via surrogate.

Ultimately, though, she legally changed his name, officially making him Tatum Thompson.