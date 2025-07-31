Khloé Kardashian opens up about being caretaker for Tristan Thompson's brother Amari
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian has responded to questions regarding her close relationship with her ex Tristan Thompson's younger brother after their mom's tragic passing.
During Wednesday's episode of Khloé in Wonderland, the host began, "For those who don't know, Tristan has a younger brother who is 18 years old, and he is severely disabled.
"Amari has LGS (Lennox-Gastaut syndrome), which is a form of epilepsy, and he is disabled," she continued.
"He can't walk or talk. He's never been able to talk," she added, noting that his late mom Andrea was "the sole caretaker for Amari" when the family lived in Canada.
The Good American co-founder explained that she, Tristan, and her family brought Amari back to the US after Andrea's sudden death in 2023.
"Tristan is in the NBA, and he is in a different state literally every other day or every few days, and it's just not conducive for Amari to be on that many planes," Khloé explained.
"Amari has a handful of seizures a day with the type of epilepsy that he has."
Khloé Kardashian defends being in Amari's life despite her split from Tristan
"Amari stays in LA with me, and I have chosen to take care of him and be there for him, because it's not good that he travels," Khloé added.
As for the mixed reactions she's received for role in Amari's life, The Kardashians star said, "People are always like, why did I do that? Me and Tristan aren't together, why would I take on helping with Amari?"
"But when I met Tristan and his family, oh my gosh, like nine, almost 10 years ago, which is crazy. When I met them, Andrea, Tristan's mom and I, we became such good friends," she continued.
The Good American mogul emphasized that the status of her romantic relationship with Tristan has "nothing to do" with her bond with his family.
"Amari deserves someone who will be there for him, take care of him, provide a great lifestyle for him, and so Amari deserves my love and care, regardless of where me and Tristan stand," Khloé said.
