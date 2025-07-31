Khloé Kardashian opens up about being caretaker for Tristan Thompson's brother Amari

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian has responded to questions regarding her close relationship with her ex Tristan Thompson 's younger brother after their mom's tragic passing.

Khloé Kardashian (l.) has given more insight into why she has chosen to take care of Tristan Thompson's brother Amari. © Screenshot/Instagram/@khloékardashian

During Wednesday's episode of Khloé in Wonderland, the host began, "For those who don't know, Tristan has a younger brother who is 18 years old, and he is severely disabled.

"Amari has LGS (Lennox-Gastaut syndrome), which is a form of epilepsy, and he is disabled," she continued.

"He can't walk or talk. He's never been able to talk," she added, noting that his late mom Andrea was "the sole caretaker for Amari" when the family lived in Canada.

The Good American co-founder explained that she, Tristan, and her family brought Amari back to the US after Andrea's sudden death in 2023.

"Tristan is in the NBA, and he is in a different state literally every other day or every few days, and it's just not conducive for Amari to be on that many planes," Khloé explained.

"Amari has a handful of seizures a day with the type of epilepsy that he has."