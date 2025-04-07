Khloé Kardashian gets mixed reactions over Amari Thompson's birthday party

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian received mixed reactions over her choice to feature Tristan Thompson's younger brother Amari on The Kardashians.

Khloé Kardashian (r.) and the Kar-Jenners celebrated Amari Thompson's 18th birthday on The Kardashians. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@khloekardashian

The April 2 episode of the reality TV series documented Amari's 18th birthday party at the Good American founder's home.

KoKo, who shares daughter True (6) and son Tatum (2) with Tristan, explained that their kids' are "much more exposed" to their uncle, who suffers from a severe form of epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.

Kim Kardashian confirmed this when she dished in her confessional that her kids aren't "the most comfortable" around Amari.

The touching moment divided viewers on X, with some praising the 40-year-old for being involved in Amari's life while others criticized the famous family for featuring the disabled family member.