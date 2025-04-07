Khloé Kardashian gets mixed reactions over Amari Thompson's birthday party
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian received mixed reactions over her choice to feature Tristan Thompson's younger brother Amari on The Kardashians.
The April 2 episode of the reality TV series documented Amari's 18th birthday party at the Good American founder's home.
KoKo, who shares daughter True (6) and son Tatum (2) with Tristan, explained that their kids' are "much more exposed" to their uncle, who suffers from a severe form of epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.
Kim Kardashian confirmed this when she dished in her confessional that her kids aren't "the most comfortable" around Amari.
The touching moment divided viewers on X, with some praising the 40-year-old for being involved in Amari's life while others criticized the famous family for featuring the disabled family member.
Kardashian fans defend Khloé amid backlash over recent episode
Amari has been seen several times on the show, as KoKo has helped her ex-boyfriend care for his younger sibling following the passing of their mom, Andrea.
Yet viewers were split on the decision to film the birthday bash for the series.
One X fan praised the reality star, writing, "I love how astronomically BIG. @KrisJenner and @khloekardashian's hearts are.
"Say what you want, but they are wonderful people. They always want the best for their loved ones, especially Amari. Brought tears to my eyes."
But another user argued, "This Amari storyline is exploitative and gross. Sorry but find some other way to humanize your family."
Will the backlash affect the show's future? The Kardashians' season 6 finale airs Thursday, April 9!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@khloekardashian