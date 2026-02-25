Kim Kardashian branches out with unexpected new business venture

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has an update! The mogul been named as the new co-founder of an energy drink startup.

Kim Kardashian has joined the world of energy drinks as a new co-founder of the relaunched beverage, Update. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian

The 45-year-old is joining the clean-energy drink UPDATE for its relaunch, per Forbes.

The beverage that originally launched in 2022 uses paraxanthine – the compound the human body naturally forms from caffeine – which the company claims "eliminates the crash, jitters, and overstimulation" of traditional energy drinks.

A press release dished that Kim began using the product in 2023 and offered the brand advice throughout the following year that led to a partnership.

The drink was originally founded by former investment banker Daniel Solomons, who also serves as CEO.

Update's relaunch will include new packaging developed in partnership with The Kardashians star, as well as a reformulation and more "accessible" pricing.

Though how much money Kimmy will earn with this new venture hasn't been disclosed, the outlet shared that on March 1, Walmart will have the beverage in over 4,000 stores nationwide, with additional flavors rolling out throughout the year.