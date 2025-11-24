Will Kim Kardashian's legal drama All's Fair get another season? Hulu reveals its fate
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian's new legal drama may be getting panned by critics, but Hulu is all-in on All's Fair!
On Monday, the streaming service confirmed that the TV show will return for season 2, per Deadline.
The series sees Kim take the lead as a divorce attorney at a high-powered, all-female firm, with Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, Teyana Taylor, and Niecy Nash-Betts rounding out the main cast.
All's Fair hasn't exactly been a critical darling, and it's currently holding at just 3% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.
Nevertheless, it has proven to be a smash hit for Hulu and quickly became the streamer's most-watched premiere for a scripted show in over three years.
Kim herself poked fun at the less-than-stellar reviews in a recent social media post, asking her followers, "Have you tuned in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year!?!?!?"
She even included a screenshot of one X reaction that read, "Some of the worst acting I've ever seen in my life alongside the most predictable storylines and the most ridiculous styling. I'm obsessed I need 14 seasons."
According to a post shared by Hulu, production on All's Fair season 2 is set to begin next spring.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Landmark Media