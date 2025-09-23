Kim Kardashian teams up with Serena Williams for anticipated debut of SKIMS x Nike collab

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian 's SKIMS has (finally!) unveiled its collaboration with Nike, and the reality star has tapped some of sports' biggest names to help show it off.

Serena Williams (r.) lead a star-studded group of athletes who modeled Kim Kardashian's new NikeSKIMS partnership. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian & @serenawilliams

On Monday, Kim shared the first look at SKIMS' latest expansion, which comes in the form of a partnership with sportswear giant Nike.

Billed as NikeSKIMS, the brand offers seven collections that allow customers to mix and match their workout 'fits.

In a new promo video, tennis legend Serena Williams models some of the clothing as she works on weight training.

Also making appearances in the clip are several star Olympians: gymnast Jordan Chiles, track athlete Sha'Carri Richardson, and snowboarder Chloe Kim, among other female powerhouses.

NikeSKIMS has been in the works for some time, but the crossover hit a major snag back in June when production issues delayed its debut.

Thankfully, though, fans won't have to wait much longer to get their hands on it, as NikeSKIMS will launch on Friday, September 26 at 10 AM ET.