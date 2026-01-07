Kim Kardashian briefly deactivates North West's Instagram page – here's why!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian temporarily reneged on North West's Instagram debut over worries for her daughter's safety!

Kim Kardashian apparently took down North West's (r.) Instagram page before reactivating the preteen's account this week. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian & @northwest

The 12-year-old launched her IG in December, yet the page was briefly MIA last week.

Rob Shuter reported that the SKIMs mogul shut North's account down because Kim "didn't like what she saw."

An insider dished, "Some of the content, comments, and attention were worrying, and [Kim] felt it wasn't safe for North yet."

Another tipster tattled, "The account was fine at first, but Kim noticed posts and interactions that made her pause.

"She's very hands-on and protective – this was her call, no question."

As of Wednesday, the teen's account is active; however, there's reportedly been tension between Kim and Kanye West over the page, as they "have very different ideas about social media and privacy."

The I Wonder rapper was against his kids being on social media, but an insider claims that Ye is "more laid back," and his ex-wife is "all about safety and control."