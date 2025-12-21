North West finally makes her Instagram debut – but does Kanye West approve?

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 's daughter North West officially popped up on Instagram with her own page!

Kim Kardashian (c)'s young daughter North West (l, r) is keeping up with her new Instagram page, which she debuted over the weekend. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/kimandnorth & Instagram/northwest

The 12-year-old joined IG with her first post over the weekend and a few images she shared via her Stories.

North's first post featured a blurry shot of the pre-teen holding up peace signs and sporting a black graphic t-shirt, matching mini-skirt, and bedazzled boots, plus glittery-statement jewelry.

She captioned the pic, "first post," which has already garnered over 600,000 likes from followers.

But how does Ye feel about his daughter's new IG?

The page's description reads, "account managed by parents," suggesting that the All Falls Down rapper is on board with the decision.

Ye, who also shares Saint (10), Chicago (7), and Psalm (6) with his ex, has been vehemently against their kids being on social media.

Despite this, North has a pretty large presence on TikTok with a joint page shared with her mom.