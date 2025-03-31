Kanye West says he regrets having kids with Kim Kardashian in shocking interview
Los Angeles, California - Kanye West brutally claimed that he never wanted children with Kim Kardashian in a new interview!
On Sunday, the rapper met with DJ Akademiks to discuss a wide range of topics, including his controversial social media rants and attacks against his ex-wife and her famous family.
While dressed in a black hood and robe reminiscent of the white outfits worn by the Ku Klux Klan, Ye said that it was his "fault" that he married Kim.
The Gold Digger artist added, "I didn't want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with them, but that wasn't God's plan."
The exes share North (11), Saint (9), Chicago (7), and Saint (5), and they were awarded joint custody when their divorce was finalized in 2022.
Will Kim and Kanye feud get uglier after Ye's latest rant?
Ye and Kim have reportedly been at "war" after the SKIMS mogul blocked a song released by the Jesus Walks artist that featured North and Sean "Diddy" Combs.
Insiders have also dished that Kim may file for full custody of their four kids, as the family "fears" that Ye's mental state will worsen.
KimYe's co-parenting has been messy in recent years, as their oldest daughter apparently prefers living with her father.
The disgraced rapper has also alleged that Kim is keeping his kids from him – but his latest rant may have further complicated things between the exes!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian & FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP