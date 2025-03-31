Kanye West says he regrets having kids with Kim Kardashian in shocking interview

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West brutally claimed that he never wanted children with Kim Kardashian in a new interview!

Kanye West (r.) shockingly admitted that he regrets getting Kim Kardashian (third from l.) pregnant and says it was his "fault" they got married. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian & FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Sunday, the rapper met with DJ Akademiks to discuss a wide range of topics, including his controversial social media rants and attacks against his ex-wife and her famous family.

While dressed in a black hood and robe reminiscent of the white outfits worn by the Ku Klux Klan, Ye said that it was his "fault" that he married Kim.

The Gold Digger artist added, "I didn't want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with them, but that wasn't God's plan."

The exes share North (11), Saint (9), Chicago (7), and Saint (5), and they were awarded joint custody when their divorce was finalized in 2022.