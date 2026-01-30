Kim Kardashian reveals the real reason she deleted photos with Harry and Meghan

Los Angeles, California - In November, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle raised eyebrows when photos of them at Kris Jenner's birthday party were suddenly deleted. Now, Kim Kardashian has confirmed the real reason why!

Kim Kardashian dished on "Photogate" during a recent podcast appearance. © IMAGO / Brazil Photo Press

The 45-year-old reality star spoke candidly about the drama in a new episode of her sister Khloé Kardashian's podcast, Khloé In Wonderland.

Kim clarified that the true story wasn't as juicy as the tabloids had made it out to be.

"It was really innocent, which is so crazy," she said.

According to her, Kris and Meghan have been close friends for several years, and when the 70-year-old went through the photos of her star-studded birthday party, she decided to share some shots of the Duke and Duchess.

"We were told that it was totally cool to post," Kim said.

"And then after it was posted, I think they realized it was Remembrance Day, and they didn't want to be seen at a party, even though it's already up, you know, and then taken down.

"And then I think they realized, like, 'Oh, this was so silly.'"

November 11 marks Remembrance Day, which commemorates the victims of World War I and all subsequent conflicts – a holiday particularly important to the UK and the Commonwealth countries.