Kim Kardashian reveals the real reason she deleted photos with Harry and Meghan
Los Angeles, California - In November, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle raised eyebrows when photos of them at Kris Jenner's birthday party were suddenly deleted. Now, Kim Kardashian has confirmed the real reason why!
The 45-year-old reality star spoke candidly about the drama in a new episode of her sister Khloé Kardashian's podcast, Khloé In Wonderland.
Kim clarified that the true story wasn't as juicy as the tabloids had made it out to be.
"It was really innocent, which is so crazy," she said.
According to her, Kris and Meghan have been close friends for several years, and when the 70-year-old went through the photos of her star-studded birthday party, she decided to share some shots of the Duke and Duchess.
"We were told that it was totally cool to post," Kim said.
"And then after it was posted, I think they realized it was Remembrance Day, and they didn't want to be seen at a party, even though it's already up, you know, and then taken down.
"And then I think they realized, like, 'Oh, this was so silly.'"
November 11 marks Remembrance Day, which commemorates the victims of World War I and all subsequent conflicts – a holiday particularly important to the UK and the Commonwealth countries.
Kardashian-Jenners deleted the snaps out of respect for Remembrance Day
Kim added that the photos of Harry and Meghan at a gala they attended earlier in the evening would probably have been "fine," but said that "partying and dancing on the dance floor" was probably more frowned upon.
"So we took them down to respect Remembrance Day," the All's Fair star said.
She admitted that things probably would've been less headline-worthy if they had taken a more "light" and "funny" approach to it.
"I hated how that was received for everyone," Kim added.
"That sucks. It was just made into something that was so crazy and ridiculous that just didn't have to be."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Brazil Photo Press