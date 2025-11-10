Kris Jenner's star-studded 70th birthday bash was crashed by the cops! Here's why

Los Angeles, California - Kris Jenner's glamorous 70th birthday party brought out all the stars – plus the cops! Here's how it all went down.

Kris Jenner's James Bond-themed 70th birthday bash brought out the biggest stars around, but why where the cops there? © Screenshot/Instagram/krisjenner

The momager's starry bash was reportedly attended by Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Stevie Wonder, plus her Kar-Jenner kids.

Per TMZ, the celebration at Jeff Bezos' mansion was also crashed by the police after nearby neighbors were called and reported loud music and disturbances.

An insider shared that complaints began after Bruno Mars performed a live set at the party.

The cops went to the mansion again when they were informed that fake hedges were blocking the street – something which isn't permitted by the city – and had to be removed as numerous celebs left the party.

Luckily, the brief interruptions clearly didn't stop the fun!

Kris shared a look at the larger-than-life bash via Instagram where attendees were dressed in their best "James Bond" attire.