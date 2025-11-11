Kim Kardashian quietly deletes photo with Meghan Markle from Kris Jenner's birthday bash
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has quietly deleted a photo with Meghan Markle after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the 70th birthday bash honoring the reality star's mom, Kris Jenner.
On Monday, Kim gave fans a peek at the star-studded party held over the weekend, sharing snaps with A-listers like Justin Bieber, Ciara, Jeff and Lauren Bezos, and several of her All's Fair co-stars.
When the post was first published, the 45-year-old also included a snap with Meghan, where the Suits star was seen smiling alongside Kim in a chic black turtleneck gown.
Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, was pictured in the background of the shot as he mingled with other guests.
But as reported by Us Weekly, the image was abruptly deleted from the slideshow shortly after the SKIMS mogul shared it.
It's unclear why Kim chose to scrap the photo, but the move comes amid backlash against Harry and Meghan for attending the party – specifically from sources close to the royal family.
One palace insider told Page Six that their attendance was "tacky," adding, "It truly shows that Harry is so far removed from the rest of the family."
Harry and Meghan distance themselves from royal life
"These people may be stars in America, but the pure ostentatiousness is at odds with what Prince William is trying to do with his life and the monarchy," the source continued.
Harry and Meghan have been at odds with the prince's family since they walked away from their roles as working royals in 2020. Since then, the couple has focused on establishing new careers in the US, which has included a major contract with Netflix.
However, Harry has made it clear he wants to reconcile with his family, and in September, fans were shocked to learn that he met with his father King Charles III during a visit to London – marking a significant step towards a royal reunion.
Cover photo: Collage: Bertrand GUAY / AFP & IMAGO / Cover-Images