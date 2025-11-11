Kim Kardashian quietly deletes photo with Meghan Markle from Kris Jenner's birthday bash

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has quietly deleted a photo with Meghan Markle after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the 70th birthday bash honoring the reality star's mom, Kris Jenner.

On Monday, Kim gave fans a peek at the star-studded party held over the weekend, sharing snaps with A-listers like Justin Bieber, Ciara, Jeff and Lauren Bezos, and several of her All's Fair co-stars.

When the post was first published, the 45-year-old also included a snap with Meghan, where the Suits star was seen smiling alongside Kim in a chic black turtleneck gown.

Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, was pictured in the background of the shot as he mingled with other guests.

But as reported by Us Weekly, the image was abruptly deleted from the slideshow shortly after the SKIMS mogul shared it.

It's unclear why Kim chose to scrap the photo, but the move comes amid backlash against Harry and Meghan for attending the party – specifically from sources close to the royal family.

One palace insider told Page Six that their attendance was "tacky," adding, "It truly shows that Harry is so far removed from the rest of the family."