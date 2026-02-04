Insiders spill on Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's "casual" romance
Los Angeles, California - More tea has been spilled on Kim Kardashian's reportedly budding romance with Formula one driver Lewis Hamilton!
After the 45-year-old mogul was spotted in the UK with the Ferrari driver, an insider has shared more info on the pair's "low-key" connection.
Per Us Weekly, Kim and Lewis have been on "a few dates recently," but are apparently keeping things "casual."
The source said that the SKIMS co-founder "has felt ready to put herself back out there recently."
Fans caught wind of a possible "Kimilton" romance after reports stated that the two had a romantic weekend at the luxurious hotel and spa, Estelle Manor.
Kim's last major relationship was with Pete Davidson following her divorce from Kanye West.
The 41-year-old British racer dated singer, Nicole Scherzinger, from 2007-2015, but has been previously linked to a few A-list ladies – including Kim's sister, Kendall Jenner.
Yet, it would seem that the All's Fair star's loved ones are rooting for this new relationship as the tipster added, "Everyone around her wants her to be happy after everything she has gone through."
