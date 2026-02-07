Kim Kardashian makes rare comment on Kanye West: "We'll always be family"

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has opened up about her current relationship with her ex-husband, Kanye West .

In an interview with Complex published Thursday, the 45-year-old reality star insisted that she and Kanye will "always be family."

"We both know that," Kim said. "We will be okay, and there's so much love for our family. We want what's best for our kids."

The A-listers, who share four children together, finalized their divorce in 2022 after seven years of marriage.

Though Kim and Kanye have kept things cordial for the sake of their kids, the SKIMS mogul has been candid about how her 48-year-old ex's controversies and erratic behavior affected her.

"Sometimes I just feel like snapping, but I can't. I just can't," she admitted in an episode of The Kardashians last year.

Kanye, meanwhile, expressed his hopes of turning over a new leaf in a public apology shared via a Wall Street Journal ad last month.

In it, the musician apologized for his antisemitic outbursts and said he had "lost touch with reality." He blamed his behavior on his bipolar type-1 disorder as well as lasting brain damage from a serious car accident more than two decades ago.