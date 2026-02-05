Are Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton trying to avoid "triggering" Kanye West?
Los Angeles, California - There's apparently one person Kim Kardashian is worried about amid her reported romance with Lewis Hamilton – Kanye West!
An insider dished to The Daily Mail that the SKIMS mogul and the Formula one driver are keeping things casual because they don't want to "trigger" the rapper.
The unnamed source tattled that Kim and Lewis are "concerned about what Kanye would think about this, since he was friends with Lewis in the past."
The Kardashians star's caution may be warranted given how Ye viciously attacked Pete Davidson while he dated Kim.
Still, the informant described the alleged relationship as "friends with benefits," adding, "Lewis and Kim are not dating exclusively."
"He's not looking to settle down with anyone, including Kim."
Kim K and Lewis Hamilton spark dating rumors after Paris escapade
Another source said the Ferrari driver "isn't looking to be a stepdad."
They continued, "He's not looking to be the 'it' couple with Kim."
Last weekend, Kim and Lewis sparked dating rumors after they were spotted at a luxurious hotel in the UK.
As for the reality star's ex, Ye recently issued another apology for his antisemitic behavior.
Kim reportedly reunited with Ye over Christmas break – hinting that the former spouses are on good terms.
Cover photo: Collage: Blanca CRUZ & Jamie McCarthy & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP