Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner challenge family "curse" with big Super Bowl bets

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are putting their money where their mouths are with a big bet to challenge the infamous "Kardashian curse" in the sports world.

Kylie Jenner (l.) and Kim Kardashian have both placed bets on the Seattle Seahawks to win Super Bowl LX. © Collage: Monica Schipper & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Kim kicked things off on Friday with an Instagram story revealing that she's betting on the Seattle Seahawks to win Super Bowl LX.

"Hear me out … I'm proving the curse ISN'T real because one of us will win," the 45-year-old wrote over a screenshot of her 69-cent bet on Fanatics.

Kylie then hopped in, confirming that she, too, was going all in on Seattle.

"am i saying i copied her by trading on the seahawks?" the 28-year-old joked, riffing on Kim's infamous "wedding country" feud with older sister Kourtney.

The pair's Super Bowl bets come after Kendall Jenner revealed that she's backing the New England Patriots as she promoted her new ad for Fanatics Sportsbook, set to air during the big game on Sunday.

In the ad, the 30-year-old acknowledges those long-standing rumors that athletes who date her or one of her sisters tend to hit a "rough patch" in their sport.

"Haven't you heard? The internet says I'm cursed," Kendall says in the clip.

But the model goes on to reveal how she's getting the last laugh: "While the world has been talking about it, I’ve been betting on it."