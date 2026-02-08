Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner challenge family "curse" with big Super Bowl bets
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are putting their money where their mouths are with a big bet to challenge the infamous "Kardashian curse" in the sports world.
Kim kicked things off on Friday with an Instagram story revealing that she's betting on the Seattle Seahawks to win Super Bowl LX.
"Hear me out … I'm proving the curse ISN'T real because one of us will win," the 45-year-old wrote over a screenshot of her 69-cent bet on Fanatics.
Kylie then hopped in, confirming that she, too, was going all in on Seattle.
"am i saying i copied her by trading on the seahawks?" the 28-year-old joked, riffing on Kim's infamous "wedding country" feud with older sister Kourtney.
The pair's Super Bowl bets come after Kendall Jenner revealed that she's backing the New England Patriots as she promoted her new ad for Fanatics Sportsbook, set to air during the big game on Sunday.
In the ad, the 30-year-old acknowledges those long-standing rumors that athletes who date her or one of her sisters tend to hit a "rough patch" in their sport.
"Haven't you heard? The internet says I'm cursed," Kendall says in the clip.
But the model goes on to reveal how she's getting the last laugh: "While the world has been talking about it, I’ve been betting on it."
Kendall Jenner bets on the "Kardashian curse" in Fanatics Super Bowl ad
Kendall then takes the viewer through her luxurious life, thanking boyfriends past for their flops that led to some big payouts for her!
"How else do you think I could afford all of this? Modeling?" she jokes.
Kendall doesn't name any of her exes in the ad – though there are some portraits of her with former flames whose faces have been cut out.
Still, fans will recall that she was previously linked to NBA stars Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, and Devin Booker.
And Kendall isn't the only one to fall for basketball boys: her sister Khloé Kardashian was married to former Los Angeles Laker Lamar Odom and shares two kids with hooper Tristan Thompson.
Kim also once tied the knot with an NBA star, as she was rather infamously married to Kris Humphries for 72 days in 2011.
However, she's been linked to some football players, including Reggie Bush and Odell Beckham Jr., as well.
Cover photo: Collage: Monica Schipper & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP