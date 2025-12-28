North West shares holiday moment with Kanye's wife Bianca Censori

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 's daughter North is already making waves online – and she just gave fans an unexpected peek into her blended family dynamic.

North West (r.) shared a rare holiday moment with step-mom Bianca Censori! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@babyxsosa & @northwest

North West is stepping into the spotlight!

Over the holiday weekend, the 12-year-old reshared a screenshot from a FaceTime call with rapper Babyxsosa.

The image showed North sitting next to her step-mom, Kanye's wife Bianca Censori, as the two leaned toward the phone for the call.

Per Page Six, Bianca playfully gave a duck face for the pic as North held the phone.

The post followed North's official Instagram debut, which came last Saturday.

Her account is overseen by both of her parents, according to her bio.

Earlier in the week, fans noticed North was missing from her family's Christmas photoshoot, sparking speculation online.