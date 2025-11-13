Why did Meghan Markle ask Kim Kardashian to delete Kris Jenner party photos?

Los Angeles, California - Insiders have shed light on why Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner mysteriously removed photos with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from the momager's 70th birthday bash.

Insiders have revealed that Meghan Markle (l.) and Prince Harry (center l.) did not want photos of their time at Kris Jenner's (second from l.) birthday bash made public. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@krisjenner

Per a Wednesday report by People, the Sussexes allegedly asked not to have any snaps of them from the party shared online.

Fans began speculating when Kim quietly deleted a photo with Meghan she had shared to her Instagram on Monday, and Kris did the same with a picture of herself with both members of the royal couple.

Meghan and Harry's visit to the star-studded party – which was also attended by the likes of Beyoncé, Jeff Bezos, Justin Bieber, and – sparked some backlash, with one palace insider calling the move "tacky."

Other UK critics slammed the outing because it fell on the eve of Remembrance Day – a solemn holiday honoring the nation's war dead.

Harry, however, did mark the occasion by wearing the holiday's traditional symbol, a poppy, on his lapel that night.

According to another report from Page Six, the Duke and Duchess were indeed concerned about how their outing may be perceived across the pond.

"They don't want to piss off the royal family while they are trying to reconcile," an insider said.